Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,485 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $7,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,619,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,473,000 after purchasing an additional 104,084 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,409,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,803,000 after acquiring an additional 569,249 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in HealthEquity by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,357,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,307,000 after acquiring an additional 152,897 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,807,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,831,000 after acquiring an additional 664,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,480,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,167,000 after purchasing an additional 96,583 shares during the period. 99.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at HealthEquity

In other news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 2,080 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $176,820.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,694,680.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $176,820.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,694,680.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 32,326 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $2,677,562.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,231,138.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,806 shares of company stock worth $2,888,383. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HQY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.67.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

HealthEquity stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.57. 480,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,287. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 88.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.50 and its 200-day moving average is $79.00. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.32 and a 12-month high of $88.26.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.78 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 7.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

