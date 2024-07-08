Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 125,168 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 589,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,168 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of ChampionX worth $21,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in ChampionX in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in ChampionX in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHX shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ChampionX from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ChampionX from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CHX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,214,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,598. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.95. ChampionX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.46 and a 1 year high of $39.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. ChampionX had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $922.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.13 million. On average, analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 20.65%.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

