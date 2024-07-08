Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 18,810 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 902,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,810 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $34,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 431.0% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Erste Group Bank upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.02.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE BAC traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $40.61. The company had a trading volume of 26,723,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,448,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.43. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $41.20. The firm has a market cap of $317.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

