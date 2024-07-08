Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,281 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,636 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $8,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 0.3% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 7,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Watsco by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Watsco by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Watsco

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total value of $366,759.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $838,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Watsco news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total value of $2,487,830.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total value of $366,759.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of WSO stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $481.82. The company had a trading volume of 198,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,448. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.58 and a 12 month high of $493.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $474.29 and its 200 day moving average is $432.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.70 per share. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $404.25.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

