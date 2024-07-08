Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 47,724 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,008,310 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 47,724 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Southwestern Energy worth $7,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Hartree Partners LP grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 1,728,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWN. Scotiabank cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

Southwestern Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SWN traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.78. 12,272,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,833,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.02. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The business’s revenue was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.