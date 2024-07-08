Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 576 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.29.

APD traded up $2.27 on Monday, reaching $254.94. 1,182,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,112. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $261.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.24 and a fifty-two week high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

