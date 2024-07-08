Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Acquires 3,162 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up 4.4% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $5,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,825,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 125,516,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,774,510,000 after buying an additional 1,131,337 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 879.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 492,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,501,000 after buying an additional 442,176 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,114,000. Finally, Solitude Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,211.7% during the first quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 291,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,625,000 after buying an additional 269,017 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDX stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.39. The stock had a trading volume of 365,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,830. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.93. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $53.32 and a 12-month high of $67.86.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.