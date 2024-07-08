Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Grows Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 1.1% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,925.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT stock traded down $0.47 on Monday, reaching $461.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,352. The company has a market capitalization of $110.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.46. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $479.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $465.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $451.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.40.

View Our Latest Report on LMT

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.