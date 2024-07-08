Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Has $339,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,927 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,806,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $57,102,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866,361 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,844,757,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,155,878 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,765,933,000 after acquiring an additional 458,804 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,731,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,702,634 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,677,133,000 after acquiring an additional 19,887 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $1.42 on Monday, reaching $252.94. 156,964,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,981,180. The stock has a market cap of $806.68 billion, a PE ratio of 64.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.84.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Tesla from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Tesla from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.71.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

