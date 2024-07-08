Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Sells 946 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lessened its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,659 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Trade Desk makes up approximately 1.3% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at $2,626,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 393,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,346,000 after buying an additional 53,441 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 613,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,226,000 after acquiring an additional 147,717 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 287,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,078,000 after acquiring an additional 67,520 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 252,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,161,000 after acquiring an additional 28,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 16th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.69.

Trade Desk Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTD traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.08. 2,004,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,164,671. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.23 and a 12 month high of $100.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion, a PE ratio of 247.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.48.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $224,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974,022 shares in the company, valued at $84,165,241.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total transaction of $236,476.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,334,763.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $224,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,165,241.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 340,154 shares of company stock worth $31,128,226. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

