Polymath Trading Down 10.3% Over Last 7 Days (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One Polymath token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0806 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular exchanges. Polymath has a market cap of $74.59 million and approximately $11,162.96 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Polymath has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polymath Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

