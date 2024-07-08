Quantum 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $7.00 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $0.06 and approximately $7.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quantum has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quantum Profile

Quantum is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

