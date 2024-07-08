QUASA (QUA) Price Hits $0.0020

QUASA (QUA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One QUASA token can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. QUASA has a market capitalization of $164,782.66 and approximately $1,939.19 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QUASA has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00012589 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00009216 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001089 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,031.42 or 1.00073986 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00012045 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006594 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00069087 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.0018747 USD and is down -5.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $798.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

