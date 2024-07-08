Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sandy Spring Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of SASR stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.70. 176,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.97. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.27 and a 52 week high of $27.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.13.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $184.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.45 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 6.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandy Spring Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 263.8% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. 66.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

