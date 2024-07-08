Senior (OTC:SNIRF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.90

Senior plc (OTC:SNIRF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.90 and last traded at C$1.90, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.90.

Senior Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Senior Company Profile

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and sells high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment manufacturers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Flexonics.

