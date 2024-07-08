SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Position Decreased by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.8% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% during the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 19,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $218.17. 5,787,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,257,840. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.30 and a 52-week high of $225.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $216.40 and its 200-day moving average is $203.97.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

