UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

UMH has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Compass Point raised their price target on UMH Properties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

NYSE:UMH traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.37. 263,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,455. UMH Properties has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $16.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.29.

In other UMH Properties news, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $375,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,149,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,254,970.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other UMH Properties news, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $375,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,149,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,254,970.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Landy purchased 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $72,615.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 341,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,280,748.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in UMH Properties by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,541,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,212,000 after acquiring an additional 629,427 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 29.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,532,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,501,000 after purchasing an additional 576,304 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,316,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,173,000 after purchasing an additional 280,436 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 0.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,305,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 24.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 825,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,404,000 after purchasing an additional 160,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

