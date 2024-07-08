United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $14,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of UPS traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $135.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,772,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,015,932. The stock has a market cap of $115.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.45. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.90 and a fifty-two week high of $192.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.55.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

