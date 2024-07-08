Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Increased by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.2% of Hudock Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,908,000 after acquiring an additional 7,943,467 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147,910 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,635,464,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $718,554,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,840,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,976,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,726 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VOO stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $510.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,137,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,108,083. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $489.24 and a 200 day moving average of $469.17. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $511.20.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

