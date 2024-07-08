XYO (XYO) Price Down 16.8% Over Last Week

XYO (XYO) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. During the last week, XYO has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One XYO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. XYO has a total market capitalization of $75.48 million and $726,440.79 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00012625 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00009200 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001073 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,708.52 or 1.00024366 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00012053 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006628 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.12 or 0.00068995 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.0055443 USD and is down -5.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $852,473.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

