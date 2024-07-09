1,214 Shares in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) Acquired by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPEM. KWB Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 136,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 50,171 shares during the last quarter. Schiavi & Co LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 403.8% during the 4th quarter. Schiavi & Co LLC now owns 45,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 36,120 shares in the last quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,876,000. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,271,000. Finally, Precedent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $970,000.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.23. 18,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,505. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.84. The company has a market cap of $309.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.58. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $47.37 and a one year high of $57.22.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.