2,500 Shares in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Purchased by Central Pacific Bank Trust Division

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SJM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $157,077,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 363.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,274,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,258,000 after purchasing an additional 999,315 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 21,858.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 680,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,027,000 after purchasing an additional 677,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,471,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,515,000 after purchasing an additional 518,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 12,722.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 334,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,214,000 after purchasing an additional 331,417 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

NYSE:SJM traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.37. 761,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,572. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.55. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $105.69 and a fifty-two week high of $153.94.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.55%.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,675,871.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SJM. Citigroup raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Argus reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.64.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

