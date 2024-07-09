30,129 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Bought by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCQ. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Davis Capital Management raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCQ stock remained flat at $19.27 during trading on Tuesday. 580,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,214. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $19.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.21.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.0673 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.