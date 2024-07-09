4,970 Shares in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Bought by Central Pacific Bank Trust Division

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at $1,037,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 295,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,856,000 after buying an additional 18,815 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 77,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,874,000 after buying an additional 19,432 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,924,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $538,108,000 after buying an additional 199,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 236,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,239,000 after buying an additional 7,533 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of BAH stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $154.43. The stock had a trading volume of 437,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,161. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $106.90 and a 12 month high of $164.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.12.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 68.12%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 1,006 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.96, for a total transaction of $152,871.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,519,138.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 1,006 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.96, for a total value of $152,871.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,519,138.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 332 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $51,177.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,967.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,255 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,026. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAH. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BAH

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.