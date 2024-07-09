5,485 Shares in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Purchased by Central Pacific Bank Trust Division

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Diodes in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Diodes in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Diodes in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Diodes by 62.3% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Diodes in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Diodes alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.93, for a total value of $443,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,996 shares in the company, valued at $7,614,494.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.93, for a total transaction of $443,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,614,494.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $45,334.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,630 shares of company stock worth $2,272,715. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DIOD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Diodes from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Diodes from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on DIOD

Diodes Stock Performance

Shares of DIOD traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.30. 306,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,612. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $96.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.21.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Diodes had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $301.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Diodes

(Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.