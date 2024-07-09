Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AAN. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Aaron’s in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.70.

Aaron’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AAN opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.59 million, a PE ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.78. Aaron’s has a 12-month low of $6.62 and a 12-month high of $16.16.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $511.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Aaron’s will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aaron’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -63.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 314.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. EMC Capital Management raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 172.8% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 12,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 7,735 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aaron’s

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

