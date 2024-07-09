AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Smith Salley Wealth Management

Smith Salley Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 25.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 157,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,544 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 2.2% of Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $28,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $3,229,888,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $499,955,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 44,988,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,971,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,463 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in AbbVie by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,422,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,252,000 after buying an additional 2,390,239 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,451,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $168.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,224,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,632,623. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.18. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.70 and a 12 month high of $182.89. The company has a market capitalization of $296.86 billion, a PE ratio of 49.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 183.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.07.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

