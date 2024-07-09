Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Announces $1.29 Quarterly Dividend

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 1.29 per share by the information technology services provider on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th.

Accenture has increased its dividend by an average of 12.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Accenture has a dividend payout ratio of 40.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Accenture to earn $12.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.0%.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $299.38 on Tuesday. Accenture has a 1-year low of $278.69 and a 1-year high of $387.51. The company has a market capitalization of $187.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $299.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). Accenture had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $16.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Accenture from $419.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Accenture from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $409.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $351.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ACN

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total transaction of $1,974,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,045,053.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,083 shares of company stock worth $6,302,285 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.