Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV) Receives $22.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.57.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACRV shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Acrivon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Acrivon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Acrivon Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Acrivon Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Acrivon Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Acrivon Therapeutics

Acrivon Therapeutics Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ACRV opened at $7.08 on Thursday. Acrivon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The stock has a market cap of $218.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.30.

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.16. Sell-side analysts forecast that Acrivon Therapeutics will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 2,353,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,360,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,567,293. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Acrivon Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACRV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Acrivon Therapeutics by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Acrivon Therapeutics by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 507,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 31,208 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Acrivon Therapeutics by 39.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Acrivon Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.