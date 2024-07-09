Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Macquarie started coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Addus HomeCare from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Addus HomeCare from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays downgraded Addus HomeCare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Addus HomeCare from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.25.

NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $118.84 on Friday. Addus HomeCare has a 12-month low of $78.35 and a 12-month high of $120.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.92.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.24. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Addus HomeCare will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $25,200.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,500.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADUS. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the first quarter worth $44,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

