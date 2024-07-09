ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Northland Capmk raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

ADTN stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.20. 549,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,802. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. ADTRAN has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $10.96. The company has a market cap of $411.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.21.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 51.42%. The company had revenue of $226.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ADTRAN will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in ADTRAN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,363,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 157.9% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 432,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 264,950 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in ADTRAN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ADTRAN by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

