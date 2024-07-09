Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$22.55.

AGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Alamos Gold from C$27.00 to C$26.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America upgraded Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$21.75 to C$27.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at C$22.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of C$14.80 and a twelve month high of C$23.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.34. The firm has a market cap of C$9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.18. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company had revenue of C$374.24 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.9497925 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Scott Russell Gordon Parsons sold 13,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.48, for a total transaction of C$286,414.32. In other Alamos Gold news, Senior Officer Scott Russell Gordon Parsons sold 13,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.48, for a total value of C$286,414.32. Also, Director John Mccluskey sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.20, for a total transaction of C$696,000.00. Insiders have sold 263,052 shares of company stock worth $5,701,871 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Articles

