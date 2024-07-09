Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.08

Shares of Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$14.08 and last traded at C$14.11, with a volume of 5880 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cormark boosted their target price on Algoma Central from C$18.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Algoma Central alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Algoma Central

Algoma Central Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$557.63 million, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.72.

Algoma Central (TSE:ALC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.64) by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$109.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$119.00 million. Algoma Central had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 11.50%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Algoma Central Co. will post 2.1595745 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Algoma Central Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Algoma Central’s payout ratio is 36.71%.

About Algoma Central

(Get Free Report)

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers activities in Canada. The company operates through Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, and Investment Properties segments. The company operates dry-bulk carriers for industrial sectors, including producers in iron and steel, aggregate, cement and building materials, and salt producers as well as, agricultural product distributors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Central Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Central and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.