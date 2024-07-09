ALL BEST ICO Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $70.29 Million (ALLBI)

ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) traded 602.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. ALL BEST ICO has a market cap of $70.29 million and $669,954.57 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ALL BEST ICO has traded up 530.5% against the dollar. One ALL BEST ICO token can now be purchased for $0.0528 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ALL BEST ICO Token Profile

ALL BEST ICO’s launch date was October 24th, 2021. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 1,534,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,330,204,603 tokens. ALL BEST ICO’s official website is allbestico.com. ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico. The Reddit community for ALL BEST ICO is https://reddit.com/r/allbestico/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ALL BEST ICO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. ALL BEST ICO has a current supply of 1,534,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ALL BEST ICO is 0.00746619 USD and is up 2.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $3,745.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://allbestico.com/.”

