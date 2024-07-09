Analysts Set East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Price Target at $84.00

Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.31.

EWBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at East West Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $590,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,045.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $590,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,045.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $775,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,867,632.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

East West Bancorp stock opened at $70.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.32. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $49.59 and a 1-year high of $79.54.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $644.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.77 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 17.43%. East West Bancorp’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 27.71%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

