Analysts Set T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Target Price at $190.79

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $190.79.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMUS. TD Cowen dropped their target price on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total value of $532,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,787,984.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $23,598,574.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 670,278,284 shares in the company, valued at $118,518,606,176.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total value of $532,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,787,984.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,020,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,530,807 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 46.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 19,126 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in T-Mobile US by 26.0% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,797 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth about $443,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 65.1% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 212,342 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,732,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $179.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $131.47 and a 52 week high of $182.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

