Analysts Set Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Price Target at $6.60

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.60.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSHA shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up previously from $2.00) on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

In other news, major shareholder Paul B. Manning bought 1,333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $2,999,999.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,333,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,999,999.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSHA. Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSHA opened at $2.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $415.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $4.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.45.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative net margin of 833.60% and a negative return on equity of 782.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

