ANGLE (LON:AGL) Trading 9.4% Higher

ANGLE plc (LON:AGL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 9.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 16.25 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 16 ($0.20). 3,922,269 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 2,759,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.63 ($0.19).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.90) price objective on shares of ANGLE in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 16.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 16.10. The company has a market capitalization of £41.69 million, a P/E ratio of -177.78 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26.

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products in Europe, North America, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD.

