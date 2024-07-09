Ankr (ANKR) Market Capitalization Hits $271.14 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 9th. Ankr has a total market cap of $271.14 million and approximately $12.45 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ankr has traded 9% lower against the dollar. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for about $0.0271 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00012640 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00009120 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001088 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,620.29 or 0.99972938 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00011833 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00006616 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00068768 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02614165 USD and is up 5.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 316 active market(s) with $10,554,126.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

