Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARCC. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $21.15 on Thursday. Ares Capital has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $21.84. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.06 and a 200 day moving average of $20.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Ares Capital had a net margin of 62.77% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Capital will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.75%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 31.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in Ares Capital by 214.3% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 121,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 82,914 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 6.4% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 48,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Ares Capital by 34.3% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 63,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 16,279 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

