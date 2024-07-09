Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Atlantic American Trading Down 1.9 %
NASDAQ:AAME opened at $1.55 on Friday. Atlantic American has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The company has a market cap of $31.62 million, a PE ratio of -30.99 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.22.
Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $47.00 million for the quarter.
Atlantic American Company Profile
Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products.
