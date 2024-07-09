Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:AAME opened at $1.55 on Friday. Atlantic American has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The company has a market cap of $31.62 million, a PE ratio of -30.99 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.22.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $47.00 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Atlantic American stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic American Co. ( NASDAQ:AAME Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV owned 0.09% of Atlantic American at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products.

