Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.

CAR has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Avis Budget Group from $145.00 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $190.00 to $187.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $202.00 to $183.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $164.57.

Avis Budget Group Trading Down 3.0 %

CAR opened at $102.02 on Friday. Avis Budget Group has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $244.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.61.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.56). Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 480.48%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avis Budget Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 848,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,486,000 after buying an additional 117,600 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 403,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,305,000 after purchasing an additional 40,314 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,892,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 327,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,013,000 after purchasing an additional 105,867 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 296,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,534,000 after purchasing an additional 46,021 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.

