BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,552,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 93,119 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 2.08% of BankUnited worth $43,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BankUnited by 21.6% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in BankUnited by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in BankUnited by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in BankUnited by 7.5% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 48,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Stock Up 0.5 %

BKU traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $28.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,083. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.35. BankUnited, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $34.22.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $508.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.84 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $43,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,752.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of BankUnited from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BankUnited from $33.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of BankUnited from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of BankUnited from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BankUnited has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

