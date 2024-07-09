Barclays Cuts Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target to $287.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $292.00 to $287.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Argus raised Constellation Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $300.11.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

NYSE:STZ opened at $253.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $254.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.46. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $227.50 and a one year high of $274.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $827,053.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,270.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $827,053.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,270.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total value of $6,538,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,844,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,321 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Constellation Brands

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

