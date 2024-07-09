BetterLife Pharma (OTCMKTS:PVOTF) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Shares of BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVOTF – Get Free Report) were down 4.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 198,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 276% from the average daily volume of 52,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

BetterLife Pharma Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 million and a PE ratio of -1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13.

About BetterLife Pharma

BetterLife Pharma, Inc is an early stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. It also offers drug delivery platform technologies. Its product lines include capsules, tablets, and softgels; bulk powder; stick packs; beverages; oral solutions; lotions, creams, and gels; pet food additives; gum, mints, and candies; and sexual health products.

