BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $719.48 Million (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $719.48 million and approximately $47,789.22 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be bought for about $57,935.15 or 1.00003097 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00012622 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00009107 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000917 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00011837 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00006576 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00068738 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (CRYPTO:BTCA) is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 57,325.61453054 USD and is up 3.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

