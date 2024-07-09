BlackCardCoin Price Down 18.3% Over Last Week (BCCOIN)

BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Over the last week, BlackCardCoin has traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar. BlackCardCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.29 million and approximately $4.43 million worth of BlackCardCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlackCardCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $5.92 or 0.00010261 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BlackCardCoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

BlackCardCoin Profile

BlackCardCoin was first traded on March 20th, 2024. BlackCardCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 724,475 tokens. BlackCardCoin’s official message board is blackcardcoin.com/blog. The official website for BlackCardCoin is blackcardcoin.com. BlackCardCoin’s official Twitter account is @blackcardcoin.

Buying and Selling BlackCardCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlackCardCoin has a current supply of 150,000,000 with 4,391,200.04 in circulation. The last known price of BlackCardCoin is 5.91625234 USD and is up 15.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $4,723,837.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blackcardcoin.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCardCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCardCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackCardCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlackCardCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackCardCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.