BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:DHF)

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0175 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Price Performance

NYSE DHF opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $2.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.36.

Get BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund alerts:

About BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.