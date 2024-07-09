BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:DHF)

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0175 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Price Performance
NYSE DHF opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $2.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.36.
About BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Greenbrier Companies Stock Enters Buy Zone – Opportunity Knocks
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Eli Lilly Stock Leads in GLP-1 Race with its Triple Agonist Drug
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Get Ready: 3 High Short Interest Stocks Poised for a Melt-Up
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.