Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of BCLI stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.37. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $2.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.42.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Analysts forecast that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. ( NASDAQ:BCLI Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 81,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

