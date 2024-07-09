Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of BCLI stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.37. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $2.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.42.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Analysts forecast that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.
