British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,316,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259,548 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,099,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,508,000 after buying an additional 276,890 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,845,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,063,000 after buying an additional 366,692 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,829,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,468,000 after buying an additional 59,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,394,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,834,000 after buying an additional 399,359 shares in the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of British American Tobacco stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.77. 5,284,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,623,622. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $34.28.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

